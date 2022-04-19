FaZe recover from stumble against BIG, lock in Legends spot at PGL Antwerp Major after win over MOUZ at EU RMR

Following a surprising loss yesterday to BIG, the FaZe Clan CS:GO roster has secured one of the European Legends spots at the PGL Antwerp Major following their 2-0 series victory today against MOUZ.

FaZe looked poised to run away with the series after a dominant start, claiming MOUZ’s pick of Nuke by a decisive 16-5 scoreline, fueled by another terrific performance by the trio of Twistzz, ropz, and broky. Inferno ended up being a little closer than anticipated, with MOUZ teasing a late comeback on their T-side half. But Twistzz and rain produced the necessary plays to push FaZe over the finish line, 16-11.

Coming into the first European Regional Major Rankings event, FaZe were considered the hottest team in CS:GO after lifting two major trophies in recent months via IEM Katowice and ESL Pro League season 15, en route to claiming the No. 1 spot in the HLTV global rankings. FaZe ran past Eternal Fire and Vitality in best-of-ones at this RMR event but surprisingly fell to the German roster of BIG in their first crack at obtaining a Legends spot.

With the win today, though, a Legends spot is now secured for FaZe, joining EU counterparts Heroic and BIG, as well as Americas RMR champion FURIA in the Legends stage. They’ll also be joined in the Legends stage by one of NAVI or forZe, who will face off in a tiebreaker.

A second EU RMR event is set to begin on Thursday, April 21, and will produce three more Legends teams from a pool that includes G2, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis, Players (Gambit), ENCE, and others.