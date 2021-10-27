FaZe are the first team in PGL Stockholm Major to qualify for the Legends Stage

FaZe are through to the PGL Stockholm Major Legends Stage following their 2-0 victory against Virtus Pro today in the Challengers Stage’s 2-0 pool match.

They’re the first CS:GO team from the Challengers Stage to join Natus Vincere, Gambit, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2, Vitality, Team Liquid, FURIA, and Evil Geniuses in the Legends Stage. These eight teams secured Legend status in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments and will start the competition in the top 16 instead of attending the Challengers Stage.

3-0 in group stage after a 2-0 win against VP. Proud of the teams performance last 2 days. Next up is the Legends stage #FaZeUp — karrigan (@karriganCSGO) October 27, 2021

FaZe beat VP on Mirage (16-14) and steamrolled the CIS side on Ancient (16-6). Everyone on the team finished with a positive rating, but Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken was undoubtedly the best player in today’s series. The Canadian star finished with a 48-30 K/D ratio and a 1.43 rating. FaZe also beat Team Spirit and ENCE in yesterday’s matches.

FaZe’s campaign is truly a surprise to fans and pundits since they didn’t perform well at IEM Fall Europe earlier this month and nearly missed out on qualifying for the Major. But it seems like Finn “karrigan” Andersen and crew used the last few weeks to practice hard and arrive at the $2 million tournament in the best form possible.

Heroic and Copenhagen Flames are facing each other right now and the winner will also qualify for the Legends Stage. The second day will be closed out with elimination matches, first with Astralis vs. GODSENT and later with paiN Gaming vs. Sharks.