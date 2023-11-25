FaZe Broky is up against motocross and rally drivers for Latvia’s Sportsman of the Year

Broky is among the five nominees for Latvia's Sportsman of the Year in Technical Sports.

Are esports actual sports? This debate isn’t likely to conclude any time soon, but esports’ case just got even stronger. FaZe Clan’s CS2 star broky has been nominated for Latvia’s Sportsman of the Year, and will be up against motocross and rally drivers for the title.

Broky, whose real name is Helvijs Saukants, is easily Latvia’s best CS2 player, and he could be officially crowned the county’s best technical sportsman by the national Three Stars Awards. The competition extends beyond the top Latvian CS2 players and includes the best sportsmen Latvia has to offer, so a potential win would mean a lot for broky, FaZe, Counter-Strike, and esports as a whole.

Broky is one of five nominees in the Sportsman of the Year in Technical Sports category, with all four of his challengers being motocross and rally drivers. Rally drivers must be incredibly skilled to do well, so broky’s nomination is a remarkable compliment for CS2 as a sport.

It’s no surprise that players around the world are wondering whether they can support broky by submitting a vote. All the votes for Latvia’s Sportsman of the Year in Technical Sports and the other categories in the Three Stars Awards are public, so anyone can submit one. There is a catch, however, that broky’s FaZe teammate Twistzz discovered while trying to recruit support for his buddy.

I just saw that you must have a Latvian number to vote. Maybe there is a work around by using a random number 😅 — Russel van Dulken (@Twistzz) November 24, 2023

You can only submit votes through SMS, so you need a Latvian phone number to vote. It makes sense, though, as these are Latvian national awards, and it’s a good thing the decision is in Latvian hands.

If you do have a Latvian phone number, you can cast your vote for broky or any other of your favorites on the Three Stars Awards official web page. You can vote once per day for each category, so you can make a notable contribution to broky’s campaign if you’re persistent enough.