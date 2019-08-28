FaZe finally beat karrigan and mousesports at the StarLadder Berlin Major

Finn “karrigan” Andersen’s win streak against FaZe Clan ended today.

FaZe defeated mousesports 16-8 on Mirage during the first round of the CS:GO Major New Legends Stage. This marks FaZe’s first win against mousesports since karrigan joined the German organization in March.

karrigan on Twitter 0-1, @FaZeClan played well today. GG WP!

This was considered the most-even match of the first round. Betting sites slightly favored mousesports, but this wasn’t an upset by any means since FaZe are ranked above mousesports in the HLTV rankings.

Håvard “rain” Nygaard was a beast throughout the game. The Norwegian rifler finished on top of the scoreboard with 27 kills and 122.9 average damage per round. Chris “chrisJ” de Jong, the player with the most kills on mousesports, finished with 18.

rain taps down three in the first pistol round

FaZe managed to comfortably win despite Nikola “NiKo” Kovač’s subpar performance. The Bosnian star had an off game and was the only FaZe player with a negative rating, producing 13 kills and 15 deaths.

Karrigan, who was kicked from FaZe in December 2018, had the upper hand against his old teammates in previous recent matches. Mousesports defeated FaZe twice, once at ESL Pro League season nine finals in June and then at ESL One Cologne in July, where mousesports knocked FaZe out of the tournament.

Mousesports finally lost a map to FaZe and now have a 4-1 record against them. Karrigan may not have the psychological advantage against FaZe anymore, but he’s seemingly always up for some social media banter ahead of matches against his former team.

You can keep up with the StarLadder Berlin Major New Legends Stage results and standings here.