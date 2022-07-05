Evil Geniuses to reportedly bench Stewie2K and RUSH from main CS:GO team

Evil Geniuses is set to move in-game leader Jake “Stewie2K” Yip and rifler William “RUSH” Wierzba from its main CS:GO lineup to the inactive roster, according to a report by Blix.gg.

Should these roster changes be confirmed, Stewie2K would be out of the lineup just weeks after former assistant coach Paolo “EVY” Berbudeau claimed he was unprofessional in several ways while EVY and Damien “maleK” Marcel were in charge of coaching the team. Stewie2K and RUSH arrived in EG alongside Timothy “autimatic” Ta for the 2022 season, but the team has only collected lackluster results in the first half of the year.

EG is reportedly looking to bring on a foreign in-game leader to replace Stewie2K. The North American organization is targeting former Copenhagen Flames captain Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen and Sanzhar “neaLaN” Iskhakov for the role and is also rumored to add former OG rifler Valdemar “valde” Vangså to replace RUSH, according to Blix.gg.

EG has three teams under its CS:GO division, the main one being Stewie2K’s lineup while the others are the former Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts teams. These last two joined EG last month as part of the organization’s ambitious plan to form a “fluid” 15-man roster.

The main team of EG has not competed in any officials since the end of April, when they failed to qualify for every S-tier tournament scheduled for the end of the first half of the season, including IEM Dallas and IEM Cologne.