Evil Geniuses shrinks CS:GO roster, combines academy teams as part of massive overhaul

In the wake of several performance issues affecting the organization’s North American CS:GO division, Evil Geniuses has made a number of changes, including the combining of its two academy rosters, which will result in the departure of several players.

The organization confirmed today that the EG Black and EG White academy lineups will be combined, which means that EG will be focusing solely on 10 players across a main roster and an academy roster going forward.

This shrinkage from 15 to 10 players will lead to the departure of the entirety of the roster that made up EG White: Josh “PwnAlone” Pigue, Ben “ben1337” Smith, Jonathan “Jonji” Carey, Wesley “viz” Harris, and Khizar “Momo” Rehman, according to Dust2.us. EG White’s coach, Joseph “Muenster” Lima, will reportedly stay with the organization in some capacity.

The Dust2.us report also says current EG Black in-game leader Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz is “on the outs” and will likely be replaced by Jadan “HexT” Postma, who could take over in-game leadership for the academy roster. HexT is reportedly set to be moved off of the main EG roster and replaced with former Heroic/Sprout in-game leader Ismail “refrezh” Ali.

It’s been less than a year since EG signed the NA rosters Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem to form the ambitious 15-man “fluid roster” that would compete across multiple events with three separate rosters. The main EG roster surprised many by reaching the Rio Major with a 3-0 run at the NA RMR event, but EG recently missed out on even qualifying for the Paris Major RMR.