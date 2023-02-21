EG’s CS:GO coach takes the blame for failing to qualify for Paris Major amid huge criticism

Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO coach Daniel “Vorborg” Vorborg took the blame after the team failed to qualify for the BLAST.tv Paris Major, and addressed the massive criticism that the organization’s management has been facing on social media.

The Dane released a statement on Twitter on Feb. 20, where he accounted for the disappointing result at the BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 North American qualifier. At the same time, he explained that shifting the blame to the EG’s management “because of a couple of tweets is outlandish to me.”

Thanks for all the support I've seen you guys giving to me and the players



And most of the criticism we receive is fair



However I've been reading a lot about the EG management, and wanted to add something pic.twitter.com/Xw3zrJaiYh — EG Vorborg (@dvorborg) February 21, 2023

In the North American qualifier for the French Major, EG finished in eighth place alongside LOS + oNe, whom they had to play in a tiebreaker for a spot in the American RMR. The North American side lost the series 2-0 after 16-14 and 16-13 losses on Anubis and Overpass, respectively.

Vorborg took the blame and said that “the team should be performing better, and it’s my responsibility we haven’t.” He also added that the management has been “nothing but extremely supportive.”

The criticism resolves around people in CS:GO community putting the blame for EG’s poor results on the management, which is said to be dismissive and clueless about the team’s issues and needs. One of the main personalities behind that narrative is Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunović, former CS:GO coach and a current analyst.

The team who knocked EG out of the Paris Major qualifiers were promised $1,000 by kassad, and he allegedly kept that promise, according to the founder of LOS + oNe.

The criticism gained steam in the middle of January when EG took down Heroic at BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023, HLTV’s number-one team in the world back then. Some individuals from EG’s management called out the event’s casters unprofessional for allegedly not praising EG’s performance as much as explaining that Heroic didn’t show up. This was met with some backlash from the community and some of BLAST’s casters, like Jacob “Pimp” Winneche.

You bet I’m getting defensive when you’re insinuating some of the hardest working & most passionated people “in this space” lacks professionalism



I don’t think that’s even remotely fair & you’re yet to provide any reasonable reasoning as to why you think so



Let’s leave it here. — Jacob “Pimp” Winneche (@Pimp_CSGO) January 19, 2023

Since then, a couple of popular CS:GO personalities joined the discussion, like Wilton “zews” Prado, former EG CS:GO coach, who chimed in by saying “EG management blows.“

At the same time, some of the main voices of that criticism, like kassad, underlined that it’s fully “directed to the incompetent upper management from the org.”