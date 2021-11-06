Evil Geniuses parts ways with stanislaw, oBo, and MICHU

Brehze and CeRq are the only ones left in EG's active CS:GO lineup.

Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz, Owen “oBo” Schlatter, and Michał “⁠MICHU⁠” Müller no longer play for Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO team, the North American organization announced today.

The overhaul comes after the team were eliminated from PGL Stockholm Major Legends Stage with a 0-3 record. There have been question marks surrounding EG’s commitment to CS:GO in the past month, with the team repeatedly failing to achieve good results. However, the North American organization assured it will keep investing in Valve’s FPS and looks forward to coming back stronger in 2022.

In the new year we look forward to coming back stronger and continuing to prove our dedication to NA CS:GO. pic.twitter.com/mRTYn1tWNn — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) November 6, 2021

Stanislaw, the long-time in-game leader of EG, was a part of the team since September 2019, when the organization acquired NRG’s roster. He guided them to win notable championships such as ESL One New York in September 2019 and StarSeries i-League season eight in October 2019, which made EG take over the No. 1 spot in HLTV’s world rankings at the time.

EG’s performance, however, dropped massively in the final months of 2020. The additions of oBo and MICHU, in March and April 2021, respectively, weren’t enough to turn things around. EG barely qualified for PGL Stockholm Major and, as many predicted, they struggled against the teams in the Legends Stage.

With the removal of stanislaw, oBo, and MICHU, EG’s lineup has been depleted to just Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and Tsvetelin “⁠CeRq⁠” Dimitrov, the two stars from EG’s shining days. The former Canadian player, Damian “daps” Steele, also remains as the team’s head coach.