Evil Geniuses defeat Fnatic, win StarSeries i-League season 8

Evil Geniuses took down Fnatic 2-0 today at the CS:GO StarSeries i-League season eight grand finals.

The North Americans will most likely become the best CS:GO team in the world in HLTV rankings. Astralis and Team Liquid didn’t participate at this event. This is the lineup’s second title after debuting under the EG’s banner in ESL One New York in September and winning it.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter We are your StarSeries i-League Season 8 Champions! @Brehze @cerq @The_nahtE @tarik @peterjarguz @ImAPet1 (Who says we need a crowd? 😉)

EG surprisingly won Dust II as they were 0-9 behind in the scoreboard. The North Americans compensated on the second half of the map and showed some great teamplay on their T-side. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte and Ethan Arnold helped EG to win 16-12 and combined for 54 frags.

Brehze saves the round with a 4k (Dust2) Clip of starladder_cs_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Many thought that Fnatic would collapse in the second map. But the Swedes still had some gas in the tank and won the first half of Mirage by 9-6. Unfortunately for Fnatic, however, EG were indeed playing their best on the T-side and won all the first nine rounds to win the game 16-9 and take the trophy home. Brehze continued his show and this time shined alone, with 28 kills.

Brehze breaks the defense with four kills on the offense (MirageE) Clip of starladder_cs_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Although Liquid and Astralis weren’t at StarSeries i-League season eight, EG must be recognized as one of the stronger teams in CS:GO. They won 15 out of 19 maps played throughout this tournament and faced some elimination matches after losing to NiP in the early stages.

EG will take home $250,000 while Fnatic will receive $80,000. EG will have the chance to prove themselves against Astralis at IEM Beijing which starts on Nov. 7.