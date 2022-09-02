Evil Geniuses’s Counter-Strike team has made it through the IEM Road to Rio Major 2022 North America Open Qualifier 2 by the skin of their teeth, with ATK’s CS:GO division also progressing on the opposite side of the bracket.
Despite winning 2-0 against Team BHOP, the well-renowned EG squad were almost eliminated on several occasions, including an overtime game in the initial matchup of the tournament.
Both maps were closer than the score suggests, with a couple important rounds tilting the game in EG’s favor.
EG’s map of Inferno (16-11) featured a Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte performance reminiscent of his glory days only a few years ago. The star rifler carried his form over to BHOP’s map pick, Ancient (16-12), where the American dismantled BHOP’s bomb-site attacks each round.
ATK came out on top 2-1 against Strife, with Ian ‘motm’ Hardy taking charge and carrying his team to victory on several maps in their BO3.
Mirage (16-2) was a brutal start to the series, with ATK demolishing their opposition with ease. The second map, Overpass (11-16), saw Strife make a resurgence, and steal a map from ATK. The third, Vertigo (16-9), was almost a strong showing from Strife, with ATK ultimately brushing the squad aside.
EG and ATK are still in the tournament, left to battle it out to determine their seeding for the IEM Road to Rio 2022 RMR, featuring notable Counter-Strike names like Liquid, FURIA, and Complexity.