Evil Geniuses’s Counter-Strike team has made it through the IEM Road to Rio Major 2022 North America Open Qualifier 2 by the skin of their teeth, with ATK’s CS:GO division also progressing on the opposite side of the bracket.

Despite winning 2-0 against Team BHOP, the well-renowned EG squad were almost eliminated on several occasions, including an overtime game in the initial matchup of the tournament.

Both maps were closer than the score suggests, with a couple important rounds tilting the game in EG’s favor.

EG’s map of Inferno (16-11) featured a Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte performance reminiscent of his glory days only a few years ago. The star rifler carried his form over to BHOP’s map pick, Ancient (16-12), where the American dismantled BHOP’s bomb-site attacks each round.

Wasn't pretty but qualified for the RMR. See you guys there 😀 — Timothy Ta (@autimaticTV) September 2, 2022

ATK came out on top 2-1 against Strife, with Ian ‘motm’ Hardy taking charge and carrying his team to victory on several maps in their BO3.

Mirage (16-2) was a brutal start to the series, with ATK demolishing their opposition with ease. The second map, Overpass (11-16), saw Strife make a resurgence, and steal a map from ATK. The third, Vertigo (16-9), was almost a strong showing from Strife, with ATK ultimately brushing the squad aside.

WE QUALIFY TO THE RMR IN STOCKHOLM 🇸🇪 LETS FUCKEN GO SO PROUD OF MY BOYS!!!!!!!!!



2-1 vs @Strife_Team 22-20 @MythicRebornGG



The resilience we had was insane no matter the score we made sure we stuck together and pushed through.

I've grinded so hard for this opportunity❤️ pic.twitter.com/lfq1r28Sdg — MisteM (@MisteMtv) September 2, 2022

EG and ATK are still in the tournament, left to battle it out to determine their seeding for the IEM Road to Rio 2022 RMR, featuring notable Counter-Strike names like Liquid, FURIA, and Complexity.