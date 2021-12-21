ESL women’s CS:GO circuit 2022 schedule and events

The women’s CS:GO circuit introduced as part of ESL’s #GGFORALL initiative represents a huge step forward in the competitive scene for women. Alongside a new women’s player council and a talent development system, the circuit aims to bring sustainability through a women’s league that fosters inclusivity and combats toxicity.

The circuit begins in 2022, consisting of two online leagues for North American and European teams to compete in. Each season will be split in two, with a global LAN final at the end of each split for the top three teams from each league. A team from South America and the Asian-Pacific region will join the teams at the global LAN finals via open qualifiers.

Here is the current schedule for ESL’s women’s CS:GO circuit.

March to May: NA and EU online league season one

Each league will feature eight teams from North America and Europe, respectively. Each season will reportedly include a $150,000 prize pool split between the two regional leagues, but neither league format or a list of competing teams have been announced yet.

June 3-5: DreamHack Dallas

DreamHack Dallas, one of the largest LANs in the world, will play host to the first global LAN final of the first season of the circuit. The top three teams from the first season of NA and EU league play will attend, as well as an open qualifier team from both South America and the Asia-Pacific region.

July 1-3: DreamHack Valencia

DreamHack Valencia is listed as the first in a series of “stand-alone” events separate from the online league play and LAN finals. The first of these will take place at the DH Valencia event in Spain in early July, and will feature eight teams from qualifiers and invites.

August to October: NA and EU online league season two

The second season of the NA and EU online leagues begins following the conclusion of both summer Dreamhack events. Again, eight teams will compete in each of the NA and EU leagues. So far, no information has been released regarding qualification or invitation to league play.

Nov. 25-27: DreamHack Winter

DreamHack Winter in Sweden will serve as home for the second global LAN final for the women’s circuit. DreamHack Winter 2022 will also be the first DH Winter event since 2019, after both the 2020 and 2021 iterations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash Cups

For any and all women’s teams, ESL and ESEA are introducing women-only Cash Cups beginning in January 2022. Teams will be able to compete in these cups twice a month for a share of a $4,000 prize pool split across the NA, SA, EU, and APAC regions.