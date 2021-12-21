ESL reveals GGFORALL women’s CS:GO circuit featuring regional leagues, global LAN finals, and greater support for scene

"It's not GG until it's GG for all."

One of the largest esports tournament organizers in the world, ESL, unveiled its new #GGFORALL initiative today. This initiative is meant to provide stability and support to the women’s CS:GO scene, with online regional leagues leading to an offline LAN final, as well as a new women’s council and talent development program.

The primary foundation of the #GGFORALL initiative is the 2022 CS:GO Women’s Circuit. This circuit features $500,000 in prize money, online regional leagues for both European and North American teams, and two Global League Finals at DreamHack Dallas and DreamHack Winter (in early June and late November).

As part of #GGFORALL: Today we’re launching the Women’s CSGO circuit featuring $500,000 in prize money across regular tournaments and events. Including a dedicated Women’s Player Council and Talent Development program.



Read more ⤵️https://t.co/XqTPjLovEs https://t.co/7Qg4eQUNTJ pic.twitter.com/VtKs8FzGIK — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) December 21, 2021

Additional competition for women’s teams will be added too, in various standalone events like DreamHack Valencia in July, and smaller online competitions in women-only ESEA Cash Cups.

The future direction of women’s CS:GO will be directed in part by a new women’s player council, which will be made up of players who will provide “more consolidated feedback” to ESL and other organizers about the growth of the scene. ESL says one of its major discussion points will be how the winners of the women’s circuit will be integrated into the ESL Pro Tour.

The #GGFORALL initiative is reminiscent of the Game Changers program started and run by Riot Games to grow and sustain the women’s VALORANT scene. In a similar vein, ESL has set a goal to provide not just more infrastructure, but an environment without toxicity or harassment that promotes growth. With that, the new initiative will also include a talent development program to find and grow the next wave of women casters and on-screen talent.

The first split of NA and EU women’s circuit league play is set to begin in March and run until May, leading to the first league final at DreamHack Dallas in early June.