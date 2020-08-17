ESL reveals invites for IEM New York North America

This will be the last Regional Major Ranking tournament for North America.

The 12 CS:GO teams that will compete at IEM New York North America, the third and final Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament, have been officially announced today.

The top teams in the region, according to the RMR, were directly invited for the event. They’ll be joined by four teams that earned a spot through the online qualifiers. IEM New York North America will kick off on Oct. 6 and will offer a $60,000 prize pool.

Evil Geniuses lead the North American RMR with 3,550 points, but Gen.G (3,475), and 100 Thieves (3,325) are right behind them. Team Liquid are in fourth with 2,920 points after losing 730 points for replacing nitr0 with Michael “Grim” Wince last month. Cloud9 hold onto the last spot at the ESL One Rio Major in November by a thin margin with 2,900 points, while FURIA are on the hunt with 2,875 points in sixth.

Here are all of the teams set to play in IEM New York North America and the current state of the rankings.

Teams

EG

Gen.G

100 Thieves

Liquid

Cloud9

FURIA

MIBR

Triumph

Team oNe (qualifier)

Ze Pug Godz (qualifier)

New England Whalers (qualifier)

Yeah Gaming (qualifier)

North American RMR