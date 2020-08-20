ESL Pro League season 12 will be held online, ESL to host the competition in Malta in 2021

The ESL CS:GO Pro League season 12 will be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament organizer announced today.

ESL also partnered with the government of Malta to host all of the ESL Pro League tournaments in 2021 in the country. The partnership “aims to strengthen the industry in Malta across all levels of the zero to hero pyramid of ESL,” the tournament organizer said. Malta had been chosen to host ESL Pro League season 11 before the tournament was moved to online play, but ESL and the government of Malta have agreed to extend their partnership.

Season 12 of the ESL Pro League will be played in all of the major regions— Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, and South America—and is scheduled to start on Sept. 1 and end on Oct. 6. Europe will have the largest prize pool ($450,000), followed by North America ($225,000). The remaining regions will play for $25,000 each.

IT'S BACK! #ESLProLeague XII Malta 2020 Online is coming your way starting September 1st! 🤩



We're also excited to announce that we'll be extending our partnership with #GamingMalta for Season 12 and to host Pro League on LAN in 2021! 🙌https://t.co/qBKLSlP8Z9 pic.twitter.com/qNjaLoH5gf — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) August 20, 2020

ESL Pro League season 12 will feature 36 CS:GO teams from around the globe, including some of the world’s best. In 2021, ESL will cut the team list down to 24, which is what the tournament organizer wanted to do for 2020 before the competition had to be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Thirteen of these 24 slots will be reserved for organizations that signed a long-term agreement with ESL earlier this year.

Here are all of the teams confirmed to play at ESL Pro League season 12.

Europe

G2

Natus Vincere

BIG

Vitality

OG

Astralis

Fnatic

mousesports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Heroic

FaZe

ENCE

Complexity

GODSENT

Spirit

AGO

North America

Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses

FURIA

100 Thieves

Triumph

TBD

TBD

TBD

Asia

TYLOO

ViCi

Invictus

Beyond

Oceania

Renegades

ORDER

Chiefs

AVANTA

South America