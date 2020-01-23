ESL Pro League season 11 will reportedly have 24 teams and a new format

The next season of ESL’s CS:GO league, ESL Pro League season 11, will feature a different format, combining teams from different regions in one 24-team league, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

In the last edition of the ESL Pro League, the tournament was initially split between each region, with Europe gaining eight slots to the finals, six for North America, and two slots for Asia and Oceania. The ESL Pro League had a total of 48 CS:GO teams, which will now be cut in half, according to DeKay.

These are the teams expected to have a spot in ESL Pro League season 11, if they choose to play in it.

Europe

Astralis

Fnatic

mousesports

Vitality

Natus Vincere

G2

FaZe Clan

ENCE

Ninjas in Pyjamas

North

Heroic

Virtus Pro

forZe

North America

Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses

Complexity

Cloud9

MIBR

100 Thieves

INTZ

Sharks

FURIA

Asia

TYLOO

Oceania

Renegades

It’s unclear, however, exactly how ESL figured out the list of participants. The tournament organizer used a combination of teams who agreed to the LANXESS agreement, several clauses that teams will have to abide by if they want to participate in the ESL Pro League, finalists from the ESL Pro League season 10 playoffs, the two last winners of ESEA MDL, and ESL’s world rankings, according to DeKay’s report. If a team doesn’t make the cut for the 11th season, they’ll earn a spot in the next ESEA MDL season.

Teams such as MIBR and Cloud9 will reportedly withdraw from the ESL Pro League to play in B Site Inc.’s league, the newest CS:GO league that will be operated by FACEIT, who ceased operation of its own league, the Esports Championship Series (ECS).