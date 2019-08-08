ESL Pro League Relegation to be played from Aug. 15 to 18

ESL Pro League Relegation will be played from Aug. 15 to 18 in Europe and North America, ESL announced today.

Both regions will have a stage called pre-relegation. In Europe, teams like Ninjas in Pyjamas, Turkey5, Windigo, and Heretics will go through a best-of-three double-elimination bracket. The best team will directly take a slot at ESL Pro League Europe season 10.

The second and third-placed will join ESEA MDL Europe season 31’s best teams, Spirit and Sprout, and play another double-elimination bracket. Two teams will qualify for the next season of ESL Pro League Europe.

Over in North America, INTZ, Envy, and Lazarus will play against Team Singularity, the ESEA MDL North America season 31 runners-up. The winning side of the best-of-three double-elimination bracket qualifies for ESL Pro League North America season 10, while the remaining teams will join ATK, who placed third at the last MDL North America. There’ll be only one ESL Pro League North America season 10 spot remaining for these four teams.

The pre-relegation stage will be played on Aug. 15 and 16, while the relegation stage takes place on Aug. 17 and 18.

NiP is by far the most known team at ESL Pro League relegation. The Ninjas are going through a hard time outside the server, facing accusations of not paying multiple players.