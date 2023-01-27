ESL Pro League CS:GO season 17: Groups and schedule

ESL has introduced the four groups for the $850,000 ESL Pro League season 17 on Jan. 27. Thirty-two CS:GO teams will attend the competition and each group will feature eight squads.

The group stage of ESL Pro League season 17 is different than ESL’s previous round-robin format. The tournament organizer will use the triple-elimination format for each group and the top four teams in each group will advance to the playoffs. The group winners move straight to the quarterfinals, the runners-up move to the round of 12, while the third and fourth-place squads advance to the round of 16 as a high seed and low seed, respectively.

As for the playoffs, ESL has kept the single-elimination bracket format. All matches of the tournament will be best-of-threes, aside from the grand final on March 26, which will be a best-of-five.

Here are every group of ESL Pro League season 17 and the schedule for the tournament.

ESL Pro League season 17 groups

Group A

G2 Esports

Outsiders

Fnatic

Cloud9

Eternal Fire

Evil Geniuses

MIBR

IHC

Group B

Heroic

FURIA

MOUZ

BIG

Movistar Riders

Imperial

Complexity

SAW

Group C

FaZe Clan

Vitality

Ninjas in Pyjamas

OG

00 Nation

PaiN Gaming

Grayhound

Rooster

Group D

Natus Vincere

Team Liquid

ENCE

Astralis

ForZe

Team Spirit

Rare Atom

ATK

ESL Pro League season 17 schedule

Every group of ESL Pro League season 17 will be played separately. This means that Group B only starts after Group A is over, for example. The initial matchups are set and so are the days, but the exact time of the matches has not been revealed yet. We’ll update this section when more details are revealed.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Outsiders vs. IHC

MIBR vs. Fnatic

C9 vs. EG

G2 vs. Eternal Fire

Wednesday, March 1

Heroic vs. Movistar Riders

BIG vs. Complexity

FURIA vs. Imperial

MOUZ vs. SAW

Wednesday, March 8

FaZe vs. Rooster

NiP vs. paiN

OG vs. 00 Nation

Vitality vs. Grayhound

Wednesday, March 15