ESL One: Road to Rio groups revealed

The first RMR series will kick off on April 22 with games in Europe, North America, and South America.

ESL introduced the groups and complete schedule for ESL One: Road to Rio today.

The CS:GO tournament series will start next week on April 22 in Europe and the Americas, while the CIS region will kick off on April 30. Asia and Oceania will be the last regions to start on May 6.

Valve will sponsor a $255,000 prize pool for the tournament series as a whole, with Europe taking $115,000, Americas getting $70,000, CIS featuring $50,000, and Asia and Oceania getting $10,000 each.

But teams will also be competing for Regional Major Ranking (RMR) points, which is the only way to qualify for the CS:GO ESL One Rio Major in November. This will be the first RMR series out of two, according to HLTV.org, with the second one coming between the player break and October 18. Valve abandoned invitations for the Rio Major earlier this month to ensure that the Major features the top CS:GO teams in the world.

Announcing the groups for #ESLOne Road to Rio!



Who do you think is going to make it to Rio? 👀



Want more information? 🤔

Check out the official hub for all information 👇👇https://t.co/wT7WzpuyZS pic.twitter.com/0klj4lxdn6 — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) April 17, 2020

ESL will use the same format for Europe, North America, and CIS. The teams from these regions have been split into two round-robin best-of-three groups. In Europe, the top four teams from each group will proceed to a double-elimination bracket.

As for North America and CIS, the top three teams from each group will advance to a single-elimination bracket. In Asia, only the top two squads will move on to the playoffs.

South America and Oceania will use the same format, too. The teams will play a round-round group stage, with the top team advancing to the final and the runners-up and third-place squad moving on to the semifinals.

Here are the groups for ESL One: Road to Rio and when they’ll be playing.

Europe

Dates: April 22 to May 17

Group A

Astralis

Complexity

Dignitas

ENCE

Fnatic

Heretics

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Vitality

Group B

C0ntact Gaming

Copenhagen Flames

FaZe

G2

GODSENT

Mousesports

Movistar Riders

North

North America

Dates: April 22 to May 10

Group A

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

Gen.G

Orgless

Triumph

100 Thieves

Group B

Bad News Bears

Envy

FURIA

MIBR

Team Liquid

Yeah Gaming

CIS

Dates: April 30 to May 17

Group A

ForZe

Gambit Youngsters

Nemiga

Team Spirit

Team Unique

Winstrike

Group B

Espada

Hard Legion

Natus Vincere

Pro100

Syman

Virtus Pro

Asia

Dates: May 6 to 10

Group A

Lucid Dream

Tiger

ViCi

Tiebreaker team

Group B

Camel Riders

Mazaalai

TYLOO

Tiebreaker team

Oceania

Dates: May 6 to 10

Group

Chiefs

Ground Zero

ORDER

Renegades

South America

Dates: April 22 to 26