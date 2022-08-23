CSGO’s ESL Challenger Melbourne groups confirmed

The $100,000 tournament is right around the corner.

More details have been confirmed about the upcoming CS:GO tournament, ESL Challenger Melbourne.

The organizers have announced the groups for the event today. Eight teams have been divided into two even groups. Group A consists of some of the tournament’s favorites, while Group B doesn’t feature any squads from the European or American region.

When it comes to Group A, it features some of the strongest teams in the tournament, like OG and Evil Geniuses. The teams are joined by Entropiq and Wings Up Gaming, who advanced to the event via the qualifiers.

The other strong team to arrive in Melbourne are Imperial Esports, who have found themselves in Group B alongside paiN Gaming. The group also includes ORDER and VERTEX ESC from the Oceanic region.

OG and Imperial Esports will definitely be seen as the favorites to pick up a trophy in Australia due to their somewhat stable form in recent weeks. The European and Brazilian squads are currently 15th and 27th in HLTV rankings, respectively. Nevertheless, other rosters could very much spice things up.

A total of $100,000 is at stake in Melbourne, with the winner taking home a lion’s share of the prize. The winning team will also advance to ESL Pro League Conference season 17, where six places in the main event will be for grabs.

ESL Challenger Melbourne begins on Sept. 2 and will conclude two days later on Sept. 4.