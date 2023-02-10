ESL breaks silence about tech issues at IEM Brazil closed CS:GO qualifier

Players experienced lag spikes and client crashes in the first two days of the qualifier.

ESL, the tournament organizer for IEM Brazil and its qualifiers, has explained what was causing the technical issues that several CS:GO teams such as ENCE, Bad News Eagles, BIG, and Sprout had to go through during the European closed qualifier on Feb. 8 and 9.

“After discovering the issues during the IEM Brazil qualifiers, our teams looked into the possible causes,” ESL told Dot Esports. “After trying numerous fixes, we found that the underlying problem was the routing from some players’ homes into our servers. In this case, we set up a VPN and provided this to the affected players. Hereby, we were able to largely improve the playing conditions and the teams could continue with the qualifier.”

Technical issues like lag spikes during matches and even client crashes happened in the first two days of the European closed qualifier that give two spots to IEM Brazil, a $250,000 CS:GO tournament in April.

Professional players complained about the ESEA servers since day one and the platform, which is owned by ESL, apologized and said it was going to try to fix it as soon as possible. The problems, however, persisted yesterday, according to ENCE rifler Pavle “maden” Bošković. He claimed the issues cost his team multiple rounds during the competition.

We are 3 bo3s, 2 days in a row getting huge lags on 3 guys because of ESEA client, and they for 2 days dont wanna provide us good servers or fix this bug, and they also dont let us play without the client, we lost full ecos, antiecos, many other rounds cus of it — ENCE maden (@madennCS) February 9, 2023

ESL said it understands the frustration of the players, but that such issues can happen at online competitions like the European closed qualifier for IEM Brazil.

“We understand the frustration of the players and the community regarding this matter,” ESL told Dot Esports. “However, these types of issues are something that can affect online competitions, and we will support the players the best we can.”

9INE defeated HONORIS yesterday and secured one of the spots at IEM Brazil in April. The second and last European spot will be decided between HONORIS and BIG today at 8:30 am CT.