ESL adjusts Road to Rio Major team list and schedule

ESL has updated the team list for the Road to Rio, the new qualification system for the CS:GO Major in November that was announced last week.
C0ntact Gaming, one of the teams attending the qualifier, changed regions from North America to Europe. This change will also affect the regional prize pool distribution, with Europe rising from $105,000 to $115,000 and North America decreasing from $70,000 to $60,000.
The tournament organizer added Orgless and Yeah to complete the North American team list, Isurus and Team oNe to wrap up the South American region, Chiefs and Ground Zero in Oceania, and Camel Riders in Asia.
For now, this is the only qualifier announced for the ESL One Rio Major. Valve intends to work with other tournament organizers to provide additional opportunities for every team to qualify, however.
Here's the ESL One: Road to Rio's list of participants and the dates for each region.
Europe
Dates: April 22 to May 17
- Astralis
- mousesports
- G2
- Vitality
- FaZe
- ENCE
- Fnatic
- North
- Complexity
- NiP
- Heretics
- Dignitas
- C0ntact Gaming
- GODSENT
- Copenhagen Flames
- Movistar Riders
North America
Dates: April 22 to May 10
- Team Liquid
- Evil Geniuses
- 100 Thieves
- FURIA
- MIBR
- Cloud9
- Envy
- Gen.G
- Orgless
- Bad News Bears
- Triumph
- Yeah
CIS
Dates: April 30 to May 17
- Na'Vi
- forZe
- Virtus Pro
- Spirit
- Winstrike
- Syman
- Gambit Youngsters
- Hard Legion
- Unique
- Espada
- Two teams from tiebreaker matches
Oceania
Dates: May 6 to 10
- Renegades
- ORDER
- Chiefs
- Ground Zero
South America
Dates: April 22 to 26
- Isurus
- BOOM
- Red Canids
- Team oNe
Asia
Dates: May 6 to 10
- TYLOO
- ViCi
- Lucid Dream
- TIGER
- Mazaalai
- Camel Riders
- Two teams from tiebreaker matches