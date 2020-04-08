ESL adjusts Road to Rio Major team list and schedule

ESL has updated the team list for the Road to Rio, the new qualification system for the CS:GO Major in November that was announced last week.

C0ntact Gaming, one of the teams attending the qualifier, changed regions from North America to Europe. This change will also affect the regional prize pool distribution, with Europe rising from $105,000 to $115,000 and North America decreasing from $70,000 to $60,000.

Meet the teams that will fight for a place in the November Major at #ESLOne Road to Rio and find out the dates for every region!



Full details: https://t.co/yFNdaryLfY pic.twitter.com/k5E25TAFnf — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) April 8, 2020

The tournament organizer added Orgless and Yeah to complete the North American team list, Isurus and Team oNe to wrap up the South American region, Chiefs and Ground Zero in Oceania, and Camel Riders in Asia.

For now, this is the only qualifier announced for the ESL One Rio Major. Valve intends to work with other tournament organizers to provide additional opportunities for every team to qualify, however.

Here's the ESL One: Road to Rio's list of participants and the dates for each region.

Europe

Dates: April 22 to May 17

Astralis

mousesports

G2

Vitality

FaZe

ENCE

Fnatic

North

Complexity

NiP

Heretics

Dignitas

C0ntact Gaming

GODSENT

Copenhagen Flames

Movistar Riders

North America

Dates: April 22 to May 10

Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses

100 Thieves

FURIA

MIBR

Cloud9

Envy

Gen.G

Orgless

Bad News Bears

Triumph

Yeah

CIS

Dates: April 30 to May 17

Na'Vi

forZe

Virtus Pro

Spirit

Winstrike

Syman

Gambit Youngsters

Hard Legion

Unique

Espada

Two teams from tiebreaker matches

Oceania

Dates: May 6 to 10

Renegades

ORDER

Chiefs

Ground Zero

South America

Dates: April 22 to 26

Isurus

BOOM

Red Canids

Team oNe

Asia

Dates: May 6 to 10