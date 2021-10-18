ESIC hands small sanction to OG’s niko, clears Heroic players after secondary CS:GO spectator bug investigation

A slap on the wrist for niko after the ESIC claims he was manipulated by his former coach.

The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) has completed its investigation into allegations made by former Heroic CS:GO coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen that members of the Heroic team were implicit in the use of the spectator bug.

Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen, now with OG, will receive a warning and a six-month probationary period after admitting “complicity in the cheating exploits of [HUNDEN],” according to the official reported outcome of the ESIC investigation. The other members of Heroic—Rene “TeSeS” Madsen, Casper “cadiaN” Moller, Johannes “b0RUP” Borup, and Martin “stavn” Lund—weren’t punished after the ESIC was unable to find sufficient evidence to do so.

ESIC declassifies report detailing investigation and outcomes resulting from Nicolai "HUNDEN" Petersen's allegations of team's complicity in spectator bug abuse.



In a section of the report titled Mr. Kristensen’s Exceptional Circumstances, it was noted that niko has ADHD and Asperger’s Syndrome, which can “affect a person’s ability to know right from wrong [and] make values-based decisions on [their] own,” according to the ADHD and Asperger’s Team at the National Autistic Society and the ADHD Foundation.

In this section of the report, the ESIC said HUNDEN explicitly took advantage of niko and their relationship, with commissioner Ian Smith stating his belief that HUNDEN “ruthlessly manipulated” him and abused his trust. But the commissioner remarked that niko knew and “should have come forward, but didn’t.”

Niko’s six-month probationary period requires him to complete a 15-minute “check in” with the ESIC commissioner every month for a minimum of six months and attend at least two one-on-one education sessions.

In September 2020, the ESIC released its first set of findings following its investigation into use of the spectator bug by CS:GO coaches. HUNDEN was banned for his use of the bug and served his suspension, saying that he acted alone. One year later, he alleged on Danish television that he had evidence that his Heroic teammates were involved in his use of the bug.

After a thorough investigation that included all involved parties, as well as both the Heroic and OG organizations, ESIC considers the matter “Outcome Issued.”