Envy joins FLASHPOINT, becomes league’s seventh founding team

Envy agreed to join FLASHPOINT as a founding member, the organization announced today.

Envy will enter FLASHPOINT alongside six other organizations: MIBR, Cloud9, Dignitas, MAD Lions, c0ntact Gaming, and Gen.G.

“We’re excited about the future of competitive Counter-Strike,” Envy’s CEO Mike Rufail said. “Team Envy has been a fixture in the game for five years. With a new roster and a new home for our team in FLASHPOINT to start 2020, we expect to write the next chapter in our Counter-Strike legacy for Envy fans everywhere.”

The first season of FLASHPOINT has eight teams confirmed at the moment, including the founding teams and BIG, who just secured the first spot from the league’s global qualifier. Chaos and Orgless will decide one more spot and FLASHPOINT is still looking to partner up with three other organizations.

Every founding team has to pay a $2 million fee to participate in the league. Many of the established orgs preferred to sign long-term agreements with the ESL Pro League, though.

FLASHPOINT season one will start on March 13 with a $1 million prize pool. The 12 teams will play against each other twice and the top eight will move on to the finals.

Envy made several roster changes in the beginning of 2020 and brought in three players, including two Europeans, to complete its CS:GO squad. Envy’s lineup now features Noah “Nifty” Francis, Ryan “ryann” Welsh, Kaleb “moose” Jayne, Buğra “Calyx” Arkın, Michał “MICHU” Müller, and coach Nikola “LEGIJA” Ninić.