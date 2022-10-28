Endpoint replaces Kjaerbye with young Israeli CS:GO rifler

British organization Endpoint has completed its CS:GO lineup with the addition of unproven Israel rifler Nikita “⁠HeavyGod⁠” Martynenko following the departure of Major champion Markus Kjaerbye earlier this week due to personal issues.

HeavyGod previously played for Iron Branch and stood in for Endpoint in recent matches before the British organization decided to sign him on a full-time basis. The 20-year-old has become the third Israeli player to join Endpoint, following in the steps of the now OG star Shahar “flameZ” Shushan and current Endpoint rifler Guy “⁠Nertz⁠” Iluz.

"A god, if he truly is a god, stands in need of nothing." – Euripides, 𝐻𝑒𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑙𝑒𝑠



Welcome @HeavyGodCS to Endpoint CS:GO 🇮🇱🔫#NeverStop pic.twitter.com/adnQtfKuMR — Endpoint CeX (@TeamEndpoint) October 28, 2022

“I am very grateful to join Endpoint to prove myself at the highest level,” HeavyGod said. “Everyone has welcomed me and supported me since I joined the team, and has always been there for me when I need something.”

Replacing a veteran player like Kjaerbye with a youngster is unusual, but HeavyGod showed “willingness and dedication” since the first practice with Endpoint and has already improved a lot in a short time, according to head coach Allan “Rejin” Petersen.

Endpoint will have some time to prepare for their next events after HeavyGod stood in for them at CCT South Europe Series one and Elisa Invitational Fall this month. The team’s next big appointment will take place on Nov. 15 at ESL Challenger League Europe season 43, when they’ll face the winner of Entropiq vs. ECSTATIC in the upper bracket round of 16.

Before that, Endpoint will attend ESL Premiership: Autumn 2022, but they’ll field Andrew “Wolfie” Allan instead of HeavyGod to maintain a British core.