David beats Goliath: Endpoint demolish Natus Vincere in ESL Pro League season 16

There were many CS:GO pundits that didn’t believe in Endpoint in ESL Pro League season 16, but the European team proved that they have what it takes to compete with the world’s best.

On the third day of competition in Group A, Endpoint dominated Natus Vincere (2-0), securing their first victory in the tournament and grabbing their first points. This was truly a David vs. Goliath matchup. NAVI entered the series as the clear favorite. In the HLTV ranking, they are currently the best team in the world, while Endpoint sit in 37th place.

Today Endpoint’s representatives were on top of their game, evening NAVI’s aggression and quickly dismantling their defenses. After a balanced first half on Ancient (Endpoint’s pick) that saw a 8-7 score in favor of Endpoint, the European team displayed a flawless CT side, failing to lose a single round, and winning the map 16-7.

NAVI were expected to turn the tables on Dust 2, their map pick, however, a 10-5 half from Endpoint rapidly put them in the back seat. Solid performances from Nertz and CRUC1AL were pivotal in taking the lead for Endpoint, especially since the former often took the man advantage in middle, gaining valuable info. NAVI tried to step up on the CT side, but their rivals closed the map out 16-10.

This match has made Group A interesting. Both teams have two more games to play, which are set to take place tomorrow and on Sunday.