Endpoint completes its CS:GO roster with BOROS

Endpoint has signed Jordanian youngster Mohammad “⁠BOROS⁠” Malhas to fill the void created by the departure of William “⁠mezii⁠” Merriman, who joined Fnatic’s CS:GO team earlier this month, the British organization announced today.

BOROS, a 17-year-old talent who’s been turning heads lately in the FACEIT Pro League (FPL), a third-party matchmaking system designed for pros and content creators, played an integral role in NASR during 2020 and 2021, having helped the Middle Eastern team qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown in April. He stepped down from NASR in early July to seek other opportunities.

Welcome @boroscs to our #CSGO line-up 🇯🇴



One of the hottest new @FPLCircuit talents, acquired from @NasrEsports on a 2 year deal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D9GU2FWjPf — Endpoint CeX (@TeamEndpoint) August 6, 2021

“The reality is that even if we were looking to replace Mezii one-for-one, either the player doesn’t exist or he’s not available to us,” Endpoint’s head coach Ross “⁠RossR⁠” Rooney said in a statement to HLTV. “In the same fashion as always, when we are adding someone to the roster what we look to solve for is maybe not who’s the absolute best player we could acquire right in that moment, more so who is the player that could be something special and then aim to build around that. We are very fortunate to have a group of legacy players who accommodate for anyone, selflessly.”

The Irish skipper said it wasn’t a difficult decision to sign BOROS given that he’s a player on the rise. “Our preference is to look for players whose propensity for risk taking is high as it’s easier to reign an aggressive player in than it is to try to get a passive one to do the opposite and BOROS falls into a pool of absurdly aggressive players which is something that excites everyone,” RossR⁠ said.

BOROS is statistically among the best puggers on the entire FACEIT platform and qualified for the FPL in July after smashing his first season of FPL-C. These accomplishments led to FACEIT’s product manager Milos Nedeljkovic comparing the Jordanian rifler with Vitality’s superstar Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut, who also enjoyed success in the FPL at the beginning of his career.

Many CS:GO fans will be curious to see if BOROS can carry that individual form over to tier-two and tier-one tournaments, which Endpoint occasionally plays in. The British organization is known for developing players, having nurtured the young Israeli star Shahar “⁠flameZ⁠” Shushan for seven months before selling him to OG this year.