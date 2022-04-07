ENCE reverse sweep Movistar Riders to book spot in ESL Pro League season 15 semifinals

Snappi was unstopabble in the last two maps of the series.

After a hard-fought game on Mirage where ENCE lost 16-14 to Movistar Riders in the first map of the ESL Pro League season 15 quarterfinals today, the international CS:GO team brought their best to the server and made quick work of the Spaniards on Vertigo (16-2) and Nuke (16-5).

This victory put an end to Movistar Riders’ invincibility in ESL Pro League season 15. The all-Spanish roster surprised just about everybody during the group stage by beating Players (Gambit’s neutral name), Team Liquid, BIG, GODSENT, and Party Astronauts. The only other team that had a flawless group stage was Natus Vincere, who won a plethora of tier-one CS:GO tournaments in 2021, including the PGL Stockholm Major.

Some fans thought ENCE were done after they lost Mirage, their own map pick, in such a heartbreaking fashion. But the international squad played better with their backs against the wall, especially the captain Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer. The veteran led his teammates by example and was the top-fragger on both Vertigo (16-9 K/D) and Nuke (26-10 K/D).

It will be tough for Movistar Riders to digest this defeat after taking the first map of the series, but what they accomplished in the competition can’t be forgotten. Their performance in the group stage will surely improve their position in the ESL world rankings and allow them to participate in more tier-one LANs.

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Team Liquid, the other ESL Pro League season 15 quarterfinal match of the day, will start at 12pm CT.