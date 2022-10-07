ENCE crush struggling BIG to book ticket to Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major

ENCE have become the sixth team to qualify for the Legends Stage of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major after rolling over BIG in the Europe RMR B.

The European roster struggled at times in the match against BIG but managed to secure a 2-0 victory after defeating the Germans 16-9 and 16-14 on Dust 2 and Nuke, respectively.

Dust 2, BIG’s map pick, was much easier for ENCE to navigate than Nuke. BIG had many successful takes of both sites on the map, but ENCE’s retake prowess was too strong for their opponent, with Snappi and his crew pulling off some incredible clutches and claiming the first half 12-3. BIG clawed back some rounds in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. ENCE ended up closing the map in the 25th round.

On Nuke, ENCE got off to a great start with a 5-0 lead on Nuke. But BIG finally started to counter their opponent’s aggression and turned the game into a hard-fought, even battle. Still, ENCE’s individual performances, mostly from SunPayus, allowed them to win tough rounds, resulting in a 16-14 victory for the PGL Antwerp Major semifinalists.

With the win, ENCE can rest easy knowing that they have secured a spot in the upcoming Major in Brazil. BIG, on the other hand, will have two more shots to qualify through Europe RMR B.

ENCE join FaZe Clan, Natus Vincere, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, and Ninjas in Pyjamas, who have already claimed their spots at Rio Major.