ENCE benches doto

ENCE has removed the only remaining Finnish player, Joonas “doto” Forss, from its active CS:GO lineup, the organization announced today.

The 25-year-old joined the biggest Finnish organization in Counter-Strike esports in November 2020, when ENCE still had a domestic lineup, before taking the international route in January 2021. During his period with the team, doto helped ENCE peak at No. 7 in HLTV’s world rankings in November 2021 and qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major, the first Valve-sponsored event since 2019.

Even though the team’s results weren’t bad throughout the year, ENCE felt the need to make a change going into the 2022 season.

“If something in esports is certain, it’s change,” ENCE’s general manager Niklas “Willkey” Ojalainen said in an official statement. “We felt we needed to make some changes to keep us in the fight against the best teams. After carefully assessing the market and what we had in our roster, we felt this change needed to be made.”

Doto, on the other hand, said on Twitter that he wishes his former teammates “nothing else than good luck” for 2022 and that he’s motivated to continue his career on another team. It’s unclear how many months he has left on his contract with ENCE.

The removal of doto leaves ENCE with just Marco “⁠Snappi⁠” Pfeiffer, Lotan “⁠Spinx⁠” Giladi, Paweł Dycha, and Olek “⁠hades⁠” Miskiewicz. The Finnish organization said it will announce its new fifth player in the coming weeks.