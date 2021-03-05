EliGE’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski is one of Counter-Strike’s most established players.
The 23-year-old has been fundamental to Liquid's success over the past five years, leading the team (and North America) to new heights in 2019. Back-to-back first place finishes in June and July of that year saw the team bring home millions of dollars in prize pools.
Since that winning period, EliGE has remained at the top of his game, competing side-by-side with some of the best teams in the world. Winning a major is naturally the next step in his career.
Here's EliGE's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.
Monitor settings
Mouse settings
Video settings
Crosshair settings
Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate EliGE's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.
- cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 200; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap 0; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2;
Viewmodel
- viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 2; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;
CL_BOB
- cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;