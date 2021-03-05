EliGE’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski is one of Counter-Strike’s most established players.

The 23-year-old has been fundamental to Liquid's success over the past five years, leading the team (and North America) to new heights in 2019. Back-to-back first place finishes in June and July of that year saw the team bring home millions of dollars in prize pools.

Since that winning period, EliGE has remained at the top of his game, competing side-by-side with some of the best teams in the world. Winning a major is naturally the next step in his career.

Here's EliGE's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor settings

Resolution 1680x1050 Aspect Ratio 16:10 Scaling Mode Stretched HZ 360 Alienware AW2521H

Mouse settings

DPI 1600 Sensitivity 0.74 eDPI 1184 Raw Input On Hz 1,000 Zoom Sensitivity 0.80 Windows Sensitivity 6 Mouse Acceleration Off HK Gaming Mira M White

Video settings

Color Mode Computer Monitor Brightness 100 percent Display Mode Fullscreen Global Shadow Quality High Model/Texture Detail Low Texture Streaming Disabled Effect Detail Low Shadow Detail Low Boost Player Contrast Enabled Multicore Rendering Enabled Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode None FXAA Anti-Aliasing Disabled Texture Filtering Mode Bilinear Wait for Vertical Sync Disabled Motion Blur Disabled Triple-Monitor Mode Disabled Use Uber Shaders Enabled Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate EliGE's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 200; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap 0; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2;

Viewmodel

viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 2; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB