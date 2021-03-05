EliGE’s settings, crosshair, and viewmodel for CS:GO

EliGE remains at the top of his game.

Photo via ESL

Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski is one of Counter-Strike’s most established players.

The 23-year-old has been fundamental to Liquid's success over the past five years, leading the team (and North America) to new heights in 2019. Back-to-back first place finishes in June and July of that year saw the team bring home millions of dollars in prize pools.

Since that winning period, EliGE has remained at the top of his game, competing side-by-side with some of the best teams in the world. Winning a major is naturally the next step in his career.

Here's EliGE's full list of video, mouse, crosshair, and viewmodel settings.

Monitor settings

Resolution1680x1050
Aspect Ratio16:10
Scaling ModeStretched
HZ360
Alienware AW2521H

Mouse settings

DPI1600
Sensitivity0.74
eDPI1184
Raw InputOn
Hz1,000
Zoom Sensitivity0.80
Windows Sensitivity6
Mouse AccelerationOff
HK Gaming Mira M White

Video settings

Color ModeComputer Monitor
Brightness100 percent
Display ModeFullscreen
Global Shadow QualityHigh
Model/Texture DetailLow
Texture StreamingDisabled
Effect DetailLow
Shadow DetailLow
Boost Player ContrastEnabled
Multicore RenderingEnabled
Multisampling Anti-Aliasing ModeNone
FXAA Anti-AliasingDisabled
Texture Filtering ModeBilinear
Wait for Vertical SyncDisabled
Motion BlurDisabled
Triple-Monitor ModeDisabled
Use Uber ShadersEnabled
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Crosshair settings

Copy and paste the following text into your console and press enter to activate EliGE's crosshair settings. Here's how to open the console in CS:GO.

  • cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 5; cl_crosshaircolor_b 200; cl_crosshaircolor_g 255; cl_crosshaircolor_r 255; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap 0; cl_crosshairsize 1.5; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairthickness 0; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 1; cl_crosshair_outlinethickness 0.5; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 2;

Viewmodel

  • viewmodel_fov 68; viewmodel_offset_x 1; viewmodel_offset_y 2; viewmodel_offset_z -1.5; viewmodel_presetpos 0; cl_viewmodel_shift_left_amt 1.5; cl_viewmodel_shift_right_amt 0.75; viewmodel_recoil 0; cl_righthand 1;

CL_BOB

  • cl_bob_lower_amt 5; cl_bobamt_lat 0.33; cl_bobamt_vert 0.14; cl_bobcycle 0.98;