EG adds MICHU to starting CS:GO roster, Tarik moves to bench

After a handful of disappointing finishes over the past few months, veteran CS:GO player and Evil Geniuses rifler Tarik has decided to take a step back from the main roster due to conflicting viewpoints on the team’s current problems.

In his place, the team has signed former Virtus Pro and Team Envy player MICHU. The 24-year-old will join the team while they continue to boot camp in Europe. “Michał is a talented new addition to our roster and a player who is hungry to compete with the best,” EG's esports director Greg Kim said.

As an integral part to our ongoing presence in CS:GO, @tarik is transitioning to focus on streaming and content creation. We are excited to support and work with him while exploring the next steps in his career. pic.twitter.com/shNsEMkEJI — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) April 15, 2021

Tarik joined EG in September 2019 and has helped the team win a few events, such as the 2020 BLAST Premier American Spring Finals and ESL One. But the team hasn't found much success throughout 2021 so far, with early exits from the BLAST Premier Global Final, BLAST Premier Spring Groups, and ESL Pro League.

"Our results as a team have been lackluster and led to the decision of me benching myself," Tarik said in a TwitLonger. "By no means do I think I was playing well throughout the hardships, but I believe that even with our new lineup that underlying issues had still existed. Ultimately, I had a different approach to our issues however the team didn’t agree with my views."

Say hello to the newest Evil Genius, Michał "MICHU" Müller! @michucs_go is joining our #CSGO team during our current European boot camp, find out more here: https://t.co/hZT2n9HY0I pic.twitter.com/kqhPy634tN — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) April 15, 2021

Tarik eventually decided that he "shouldn’t be a part of a project which [he] had lost faith in" and, as a result, he willingly benched himself. He said he'll be reflecting on the things he could have done differently during his time with the team while also shifting his focus to getting back into form and streaming.

EG will be playing in the upcoming FunSpark ULTI Europe Final, starting on Monday, April 19. They'll be competing against teams like Heroic, BIG, Complexity, Virtus Pro, HAVU, Extra Salt, and ForZe.