Eden Esports unveils $300,000 CS:GO series

The first tournament of the Malta Vibes Knockout Series will take place from Aug. 16 to 26.

Eden Esports and GRID are organizing a new CS:GO tournament series called the Malta Vibes Knockout Series, which will feature a $300,000 prize pool and 12 boot camp packages in Malta across six monthly events taking place from August 2021 to January 2022.

The first event of the Malta Vibes Knockout Series is slated to run from Aug. 16 to 26 following the end of the summer player break that most of the tier-one and tier-two CS:GO teams follow. The tournament series organized by Eden Esports and GRID is a part of the $3 million Elisa Champion of Champions Tour that was revealed in April, which features events such as Home Sweet Home, Elisa Invitational, and FunSpark events. Teams will play for points that will count toward the circuit’s ranking that will later determine the participants in the final Champion of Champions tournament scheduled for 2022.

“I am very excited to announce the return of the Malta Vibes series in 2021,” Eden Esports’ CEO Sergey Bidzan said. “This time with a new and refreshing knockout format, a wider distribution of the prize pool, and being a part of the Elisa Champions of Champions ranking circuit with further invites to the recently announced new series of LAN events.”

Each of the six Malta Vibes Knockout Series tournaments will invite 32 teams for the round-of-32 stage, which will use a single-elimination bracket format. Eight teams will receive invites a few rounds later, in the “round-of-16 #2,” so each edition of the knockout series will have 40 CS:GO teams in total.