DreamHack Open June to be played in North America and Asia

DreamHack Open June will be played from June 29 to July 3 with a total prize pool of $100,000 split between North America ($70,000) and Asia ($30,000), the tournament organizer announced today.

The North American tournament will feature eight teams separated into two groups of four. The group stage will use a GSL best-of-three format with the two top teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. The playoff stage will be played in a best-of-three single-elimination bracket and the grand finals will be a best-of-five. Six North American teams will receive invites based on the ESL world ranking and the other two will earn their spot through qualifiers.

As for the DreamHack June Asia, the tournament will be fairly smaller compared to North America since there will only be four teams competing in a best-of-three double-elimination bracket. The team that advances to the grand finals via the upper bracket will be granted a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-five final. DreamHack will invite two Asian teams based on the ESL world ranking and the other two will come from qualifiers.

The winner of DreamHack Open North America will earn $35,000 and 100 ESL Pro Tour points, while the victor of the Asian tournament will receive $16,000 and 60 ESL Pro Tour points, which is how ESL determines which teams play in its Masters events. DreamHack Open June will be played entirely online just like its previous tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic.