DreamHack Open June North America and Asia invites revealed

The invites for the North American and Asian CS:GO competition at DreamHack Open June have been officially unveiled today by the tournament organizer, based on the ESL’s world rankings.

The invites for North America have been split between three Brazilian teams—O PLANO, paiN Gaming, and GODSENT—and three North American squads: Party Astronauts, RBG Esports, and most notably Extra Salt. As for the Asian tournament, DreamHack invited D13 and Lynn Vision, the finalists of a local online tournament called Hyperion x OEL Launch that took place in May and saw the latter win it all.

There are only two vacant spots for each tournament, which will be decided via closed qualifiers that are scheduled to be played on June 17 to 20 in North America and June 19 to 20 in Asia.

DreamHack Open June will be played from June 29 to July 3 with a total prize pool of $100,000 split between North America ($70,000) and Asia ($30,000). The North American part will feature eight teams separated into two groups of four and the group stage will use a GSL best-of-three format with the two top teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. The playoff stage will be played in a best-of-three single-elimination bracket and the grand finals will be a best-of-five.

DreamHack Open June Asia, on the other hand, will only feature four teams competing in a best-of-three double-elimination bracket, with the winner of the upper bracket moving to the grand finals with a 1-0 map advantage in the best-of-five series.