DreamHack Open Fall to host last CS:GO Regional Major Ranking event in Europe

This will be the last chance for teams to gather points toward the next CS:GO Major.

DreamHack will host the third and final Regional Major Ranking (RMR) CS:GO tournament for Europe at its Open Fall event, the tournament organizer announced today.

DreamHack Open Fall will be played from Oct. 15 to 25 and will feature a $115,000 prize pool, aside from the RMR points. CS:GO teams that are already ranked in the RMR circuit will have until Sept. 9 to submit their rosters to DreamHack.

The open qualifiers for DreamHack Open Fall will be played from Sept. 18 to 20, while the closed qualifier will take place between Sept. 22 and 25. The main event will feature 16 CS:GO teams, which will be divided into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoff stage, while the third-placed side in each pool will start the playoffs in the lower bracket.

The last RMR event will give 2,500 points to the champion, 2,344 points to the runners-up, 2,188 points for third place, and 2,031 points for fourth place. You can check out the full points distribution below:

1. 2,500 points

2. 2,344 points

3. 2,188 points

4. 2,031 points

5. 1,875 points

6. 1,719 points

7. 1,563 points

8. 1,406 points

9. 1,250 points

10. 1,094 points

11. 938 points

12. 781 points

13. 625 points

14. 469 points

15. 313 points

16. 156 points

Here are the current RMR standings for Europe. The rankings can still change if any of the teams make a roster swap ahead of DreamHack Open Fall. Astralis, for example, would lose points if they submit a roster without gla1ve and Xyp9x, who are on medical leave. Eleven European teams will qualify for the next CS:GO Major.