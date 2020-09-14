DreamHack Open Fall invited teams and rosters revealed

The tournament will serve as the next Regional Major Ranking event for Europe.

DreamHack has introduced all of the invited teams for DreamHack Open Fall, which will serve as the next Regional Major Ranking (RMR) CS:GO tournament for Europe.

The list includes every team that’s earned points in the European RMR so far. The first 11 teams according to the standings have been invited to DreamHack Open Fall’s main tournament, while the bottom nine will have to go through the closed qualifier. Five teams will make it to the main tournament from the closed qualifier.

DreamHack determined the invites after all 20 teams submitted their respective rosters for the third RMR tournament. Astralis, most notably, has submited a lineup with Patrick “es3tag” Hansen instead of Andreas “Xyp9x” Højsleth, who attended the first RMR tournament with the Danes.

Are you ready for #DHOpen Fall?! We have the full list of teams and rosters! 😁



This line-up is nuts! Which team are you supporting?! 🤔



➡️ https://t.co/S1TKKwVjrG pic.twitter.com/guN72qgdeb — DreamHack Counter-Strike (@DreamHackCSGO) September 14, 2020

Mousesports, on the other hand, has listed its fifth player, Aurimas “⁠Bymas⁠” Pipiras, as a coach, which could mean that the organization is looking to make another roster change aside from the one that replaced Özgür “woxic” Eker for Bymas a few weeks ago.

DreamHack Open Fall was meant to be the last RMR event for Europe, but there will be more RMR tournaments in the future since the ESL One Rio Major, which was scheduled for November, was canceled last week due to the coronavirus pandemic. DreamHack Open Fall’s main tournament will kick off on Oct. 15.

Here’s the full list of invited teams for DreamHack Open Fall. You can also check out the rosters on DreamHack’s website.

Main event

Team Vitality

G2

Astralis

GODSENT

ENCE

Ninjas in Pyjamas

BIG

Fnatic

OG

Heroic

FaZe Clan

Closed qualifier