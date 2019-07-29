DreamEaters upset INTZ to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major

DreamEaters beat INTZ earlier today to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major at the Minor play-in, the last qualifier for the most important CS:GO tournament of the year.

The Russian squad had control of the series since the first map. Despite losing nine map points in the second game, DreamEaters took the final map of the series to upset INTZ.

The series started out on Overpass, DreamEaters’ map pick. The Russian squad’s fast pace caught INTZ off guard several times and they won the first half of the map 9-6 playing as the terrorists. But as shown in the CIS Minor, DreamEaters play their best on the CT-side. They won all seven rounds required without dropping a single point to INTZ and closed out the game 16-6.

DreamEaters clearly carried their momentum into Mirage, the second map of the best-of-three. They smashed INTZ in the first half, winning it 12-3 on their CT-side. Moving on to the second half, DreamEaters were up 15-6 but couldn’t close out the map, similar to what happened at the CIS Minor against Syman. As INTZ were getting close, the Russians felt the pressure and lost the game in overtime 19-15. Alexandre “xand” Zizi carried INTZ with 32 kills.

It would’ve been logical if INTZ had won the third map, Dust II, especially after DreamEaters’ choke on Mirage and their lack of good strategies on the terrorist side. The game was very balanced from the beginning, though, and INTZ won the first half 8-7. In the final half of the series, DreamEaters proved once again that they play better as counter-terrorists. They defeated INTZ 16-12 to qualify for the StarLadder Berlin Major in August.

All of the DreamEaters’ players contributed in the fragging department throughout the series, but Igor “Forester” Bezotecheskiy shined with 67 kills and 91.5 average damage per round to help the unknown CIS team qualify for the Major. This isn’t the first time that a CIS squad has surprised fans by qualifying for the Major, though. Quantum Bellator Fire were the greatest surprise at the ELEAGUE Boston Major in January 2018 when they finished top eight and assured Legend status.

INTZ were considered huge favorites against DreamEaters. The Brazilians have more experience and firepower, but it wasn’t enough. INTZ will have to play against the loser of North vs. MVP PK for the last spot in the Major.

The StarLadder Berlin Major is set to begin after the player break and it’ll start on Aug. 23.