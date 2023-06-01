Don’t be greedy: CS:GO ace fail results in a miserable round loss

Ah, greed, the source of so many karmic moments in gaming. No matter how many times we see greed getting severely punished, we’ll always be prone to going for one more kill. Here is your daily reminder that being greedy rarely pays off, illustrated by this CS:GO player’s failed ace, which turned into a round loss in a matter of seconds.

Today’s Reddit hero is user John_Remy, who could have posted a rather impressive quadruple scout kill, but instead ended up posting a failed CS:GO ace that lost their team the round.

John_Remy’s big moment occurred on Dust II, one of the friendliest maps toward snipers. John took full advantage and made the most of the lightweight sniper in their hands. Two pinpoint headshots opened up the round, another bullet to the head of a rotator on short secured an easy plant on B and a seemingly unlosable 5v2 post-plant situation.

Dust II’s B site is notoriously difficult to retake when CTs have a man advantage, let alone when they are three men down. This is a highlight reel, though, not a by-the-book post-plant defense. John lost a teammate but immediately peeked through B doors to take his fourth victim. What should have been the nail in the coffin was actually the worst thing that could have happened to the Terrorist team. John is now hunting for a scout ace.

You can probably see where this is going, but there’s a twist. Our ace-chasing player isn’t the only greedy one on the server. Yes, he blindly rushes close range with a scout and promptly dies, but one of his teammates was way ahead of him in that department and had already died by the time the ace opportunity was officially gone.

You’d think that the other two Ts would have at least backed into the site while their teammates are trying to pad their stats, but no, they had also rushed out to chase the final kill. The final result is that we have a highlight of a CT player that clutched a 1v4 than a highlight of the initial quad kill.

As entertaining as these greedy CS:GO fails can be, they can also be very useful. Learning from the mistakes of others can improve your CS:GO game, as you’ll never want to feel the way John_Remy did when this round was over.

