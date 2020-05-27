DjL to coach c0ntact alongside NeiL_M

Former Red Reserve and Epsilon in-game leader Daniel “djL” Narancic has joined c0ntact’s CS:GO coaching staff, head coach Neil “NeiL_M” Murphy confirmed today.

The 26-year-old has been working with NeiL_M on c0ntact for almost a month, trying to boost up the team’s performance. C0ntact were a solid top-15 CS:GO team in 2019, but they’ve dropped to 42nd in HLTV’s world rankings due to their poor form over the last three months, winning only 19 percent of their matches.

“Today we officially welcome djL to our team as a coach,” NeiL_M said. “After four weeks it becomes official. Happy to have Daniel here from his previous IGL experience into coaching in c0ntact. Times have been rough here but got one month to develop our game in time for second Road to Rio.”

This will be djL’s fourth coaching stint. He previously worked as a coach for passions, Red Reserve, and most recently on GamerLegion between September 2019 and January 2020. The 26-year-old, however, has never stuck with the coaching role for more than four months on his previous organizations, having mostly been an in-game leader for tier-two Swedish teams.

C0ntact has participated in two big events in 2020: Flashpoint season one and ESL One: Road to Rio Europe. They failed to impress at either of them, having placed at the bottom of ESL One: Road to Rio Europe and earned just 150 Regional Major Ranking (RMR) points.

C0ntact’s next tournament will be cs_summit six Europe, the second RMR tournament series. It’ll take place between June 22 to July 5.