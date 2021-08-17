DBL Poney to remain together after deal with an organization fell through

French CS:GO team DBL Poney was about to sign with an esports organization during the summer player break, but the deal fell through at the last minute, according to the team’s captain Alexandre “bodyy” Pianaro.

Despite the adversities, the players won’t seek individual offers and are looking forward to playing under the DBL Poney tag at ESEA Premier Europe season 38. “The DBL Poney lineup is still available to represent your organization, as motivated as ever,” bodyy said on Twitter.

The Poneys make their arrival in ESEA Premier today 🐴🐴



I have a bad news, we were supposed to sign with an organization, but it didn’t go through at the last minute.



The DBL Poney line-up is still available to represent your organization, as motivated as ever. RT appreciated — bodyy (@bodyy) August 17, 2021

“Coming back from a bootcamp with this situation, I can tell you this period is making us stronger together and more motivated than ever to keep proving we can compete with the best teams,” the French in-game leader continued. “We will play the next RMR and ESEA Premier in the next months.”

The DBL Poney lineup is spearheaded by two former G2 players, bodyy and Lucas “Lucky” Chastang, and had played with now-VALORANT player Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt and current G2 player Audric “JaCkz” Jug in the past. The non-sponsored team currently is composed of bodyy, Lucky, Aurélien “afro” Drapier, Thomas “Djoko” Pavoni, and Pierre “Ex3rcice” Bulinge, three up-and-coming French players.

DBL Poney secured a top-eight finish in Flashpoint Three in May, the first Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament for Europe, and qualified for ESEA Premier Europe season 38, where they’ll fight for a spot in the next edition of ESL Pro League. The French side will debut in the competition today against BLINK at 12pm CT.