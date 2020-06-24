CSPPA says CS:GO players should be granted a minimum 3-hour break between best-of-3 matches

The Counter-Strike Professional Players Association (CSPPA) reiterated its recommendations regarding tournament schedules today.

The CSPPA released a statement after c0ntact players complained about the lack of a break before their decider match against Fnatic for a spot at cs_summit six Europe, the second Regional Major Ranking (RMR) CS:GO tournament of the year.

C0ntact had just played a best-of-three against Complexity that lasted more than four hours. Their in-game leader, Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer, and head coach Neil “NeiL_M” Murphy asked the admins for a 30-minute break before facing Fnatic. But they were told that the break should only take 20 minutes, according to cs_summit six’s rulebook.

“When we finished the match [against Complexity], my back was in terrible condition,” Luka “emi” Vukovic tweeted today. “I had a headache and I was shaking like I’m about to get a fever, all I needed was half an hour just to lay down a bit.”

That’s not what the CSPPA recommends, though. The Association said if a team is scheduled to play two best-of-three matches in one day, the tournament organizer should ensure that the players take a minimum three-hour break between series. “We encourage all TOs to adopt such rules and to avoid situations like this,” the CSPPA said.

…between the end of the first BO3 and the start of the second BO3. We encourage all TOs to adopt such rules and to avoid situations like this. — Counter-Strike Professional Players' Association (@CSPPAgg) June 24, 2020

The competitive CS:GO schedule has been busier than ever since it switched from LAN to online play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Almost all matches are being played as best-of-three series with a bigger group stage.

It’s unclear if cs_summit six and other TOs will change their procedures and use what the CSPPA has recommended going forward.