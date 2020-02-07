CSPPA says CS:GO agent skins will be allowed at the Major

CS:GO has become more customizable since November 2019 when Valve added agent skins, unique characters that players can equip and use, alongside the latest CS:GO operation, Shattered Web.

That update, however, has been criticized by the community, including professional players and talent, because some of the skins are tough to see depending on the map. But today, the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association announced that the agent skins will be allowed at the ESL One Rio Major in May.

FaZe Clan’s star Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer asked CSPPA on Twitter. “The CSPPA has been told that agent skins will be allowed,” CSPPA said. “However, we are collecting information from players about what agents have caused issues for players. Specifically, players who are colorblind have reported issues to us. We will share such information with Valve.”

If Valve ignores this topic, the competitive integrity of the ESL One Rio Major may be compromised. Some of the skins are bugged even for players who have perfect vision.

Last November, Shawn “FMPONE” Snelling, one of de_cache’s creators, said that the custom player models are game-breaking. FMPONE thinks Valve should implement an option to disable the agent skins.

“The idea is bad for gameplay,” FMPONE said. “Mappers pick certain skins (.kv file) because they want clear contrast.”

If Valve doesn’t change this ruling for the Major, the players might have to sort out a gentleman’s agreement to not use particular skins. This solution was used at the PGL Kraków Major in July 2017 due to the jump spot bug.