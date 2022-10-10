CS:GO world reacts to Imperial qualifying for the Major

The Godfather of Brazilian CS has one last offer you can't refuse.

The Brazilian legends have managed to pull it off in the Americas RMR with a win over Complexity yesterday in the final decider. Emotions ran high and the biggest names in Counter-Strike celebrated the fact that FalleN and co. won’t miss out on the Rio Major as the Last Dance continues on home soil.

The squad continues to pull incredible viewership numbers and social media presence, and their participation in the tournament alongside coldzera’s 00Nation will likely supercharge Brazilian interest in the upcoming showpiece CS:GO tournament.

Fellow AWPer legend s1mple was among those who celebrated their achievement:

That’s what I call hot heart – Brazilian heart, VAMOS! I knew that first major in Brazil without fallen cold taco fer and fnx impossible. — Sasha (@s1mpleO) October 9, 2022

FaZe Clan’s CS:GO squad also got together for a short tweet-based commemoration, going the word-by-word route:

ESL, the event organizers also highlighted the achievement in their Twitter profile name and an updated header image, where they keep cycling through the players of the roster as their profile picture.

Here’s the moment when Imperial confirmed their spot at the Rio Major:

It was an emotional affair for everyone involved. In his post-match interview, fer exclaimed that he started his CS:GO adventure in São Paulo with no money, and now he gets to play a Major in his own country.

In just three weeks, fans will get to see their heroes battle it out in the most prestigious CS:GO event on home soil. They will face Team Vitality in their opening matchup.