CS:GO stats: Key stats every player needs to know

In CS:GO, one of the main objectives is to eliminate the other team, whether you’re on the terrorist or counter-terrorist side. There are multiple ways of ensuring your squad’s victory, and they all could be broken down into statistics.

Stats are pivotal in CS:GO. Each of them tells you a bit about your playstyle and gives a hint about which areas you need to improve. Some of the most important stats are your kill-to-death ratio, headshot percentage, utility damage, and kills per round.

If you’re a player who’s looking to be better with every matchmaking game you play, you ought to keep an eye on your stats and try to improve on those that are lacking.

How to check your stats in CS:GO?

Checking your stats is easy in CS:GO, if you have a dime to spare. Developers from Valve created a dedicated tool called CS:GO 360 Stats, which allows you to take an in-depth look at your stats from Competitive, Premier, and Wingman matches. It’s fortunately not expensive since it costs only $0.99 per month.

Depending on what role you play in CS:GO, your stats will likely vary. Image via Valve

CS:GO 360 Stats is accessible straight from the game’s menu. You can enter it by clicking on the tab on the left side of the screen. Once you have access to CS:GO 360 Stats, you can check your matches played, average damage, KD ratio, kills per round, your proficiency with each weapon, and more. Overall, for such a small price, we believe it’s a worthy tool to have if you’re trying your best to improve—or if, like us, you simply love stats.

The most important stats in CS:GO

Many players might be wondering if there are any statistics in CS:GO that matter the most. In short, there are not.

It all depends on which role you like to play. If you’re an aggressive entry fragger or rifler, you should look at your headshot ratio, average kills per round, or just the KD ratio. But if you’re a support player, utility damage and success with your grenades should be your main focus.

Overall, it comes down to what kind of player you are and what kind of player you desire to become. In the lower rankings, though, you might want to improve your shooting the most. In the end, there’s not much strategy and communication unless you get to the premier rankings like Global Elite, so having sharp aim will be your best friend.

