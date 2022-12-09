CS:GO returns to Australia in 2023 with $100,000 tournament

ESL is known for organizing CS:GO tournaments in Australia, and it will host another one next year.

The tournament organizer announced today that ESL Challenger will return to Melbourne on April 28. This will be the 52nd edition of ESL Challenger and the first to take place in 2023. Like ESL Melbourne 2022, next year’s event will also feature a $100,000 prize pool and will reward the winners with a spot in ESL Pro League Conference season 18.

Early bird tickets go on sale Monday

ESL Challenger is a circuit featuring second-tier teams, who have the opportunity to test themselves on the big stage while also fighting for a spot in ESL Pro League—one of ESL’s renowned competitions.

This year, ESL Melbourne saw two Brazilian teams advancing to the finals: Imperial Esports and paiN Gaming. And while the latter won the series, it was FalleN and his crew who earned a spot in the EPL Conference.

So far there have been no invites to ESL Melbourne 2023, but the format is expected to be the same as this year. Eight squads will participate in the event, with four of them being invited via ESL World Ranking. The other four teams will have to secure a spot through qualifiers.

Tickets for the three-day event will be available on Monday, Dec. 12 on DreamHack’s official website.