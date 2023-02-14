CS:GO prodigy M0NESY has already spent a jaw-dropping amount of his life on the game

G2 Esports’ Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov has spent an eye-watering amount of his life playing CS:GO.

The player was born on May 1, 2005, making him 17 years old. That means he was born 6,498 days ago, which translates to 155,952 hours. According to his Steam profile, he’s played CS:GO for 17,218 hours, equating to more than 11 percent of his life.

While this amount of time is incredible, it’s no secret his dedication to the game has helped him to become one of the best players in the world. Just last weekend, m0NESY secured the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy with G2, which was their second consecutive win after claiming BLAST Premier World Finals in December as well. He was named HLTV’s MVP of the latter tournament.

M0NESY has been active in the professional CS:GO scene since 2019. He, however, first made a name himself in 2020 with NAVI Junior, the academy for Natus Vincere. He quickly became known as one of the biggest prodigies of the scene, which secured him a transfer to G2 in January last year.

Under his new team, m0NESY has blossomed. He played his first LAN at IEM Katowice 2022 with G2 and ended up in second place. Since then, the Russian youngster has competed at the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Cologne 2022, two seasons of ESL Pro League, and more.

In most of these tournaments, he played well. In 2022, m0NESY recorded a 1.17 rating, according to HLTV. With such fantastic form, m0NESY is bound to accumulate even better numbers this year. His next tournament will be ESL Pro League season 17, which begins on Feb. 22.