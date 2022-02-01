CS:GO pro creates software to prevent hearing loss from gaming

The volume is lowered when you're not alive and when you get flashed.

Patrik “Zero” Žúdel, a professional CS:GO player for GamerLegion, has released today a new version of his hearing protection software that strives to reduce the odds of hearing damage.

The 23-year-old, who’s also studying Computer Science, has been raising awareness lately about how prejudicial the sound of CS:GO‘s flashbang can be if you spend a lot of time playing the game. The sound frequency and loudness of the grenade can supposedly trigger tinnitus, according to Zero, a symptom in which a person hears a buzz constantly or recurring and is associated with ear damage.

As you can see a lot of people have a real problem with this.

With people optimizing for every single footstep with dangerously high volumes they for sure are getting hearing damage. This ofc doesn't solve their mistake but at least helps rather than doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/hpOZUkrtHR — Patrik Žúdel (@PatrikZero) January 26, 2022

Zero’s hearing protection works by lowering the volume of the game when you die and get flashed in CS:GO. A lot of players, both casuals and professionals, play Counter-Strike with high volume to be able to hear the opponent’s footsteps and relay the information to their teammates. It’s one of the basic premises of the team-play involved in CS:GO matches.

PatrikZero's CS:GO Hearing Protection 1.1 Released!

It has been verified as safe by Faceit!

I've added Flash and Bomb volume reduction, support for multiple audio devices and settings for all said features.

Thanks for your support!

Link: https://t.co/TrGewTREr6 pic.twitter.com/Aaqt6MQGjl — Patrik Žúdel (@PatrikZero) February 1, 2022

The software uses CS:GO state integration and it’s VAC-proof, according to Zero. That means you theoretically can play in the game’s official servers and not get banned for running it. The program has also been verified by FACEIT, a third-party matchmaking platform.

It’s unclear if Valve will do something on its own to address the problem raised by Zero in one of CS:GO’s next updates. If you’re experiencing trouble with the game’s Flashbang, you can try to download the software here and experiment with it.