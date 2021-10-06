CS:GO player sleeps through start of Major qualifier match, forcing Triumph to forfeit match vs. Evil Geniuses at IEM Fall

A member of the Triumph CS:GO roster, Jack “xCeeD” Holiman, forced his team to forfeit their best-of-one match at IEM Fall against Evil Geniuses because he was asleep when the match was supposed to start.

The update was first reported by Danish “Nohte” Allana of HLTV after IEM tweeted out that Triumph were “unable to field and eligible lineup within the time limit.” After that, the in-game leader for Triumph, Danny “cxzi” Strzelczyk, tweeted that the forfeit was due to someone sleeping. HLTV reported that Triumph were already using a sub to play for Brendan “⁠Bwills⁠” Williams, who was in the process of moving, so they weren’t allowed to field another replacement player.

Well guys we got forfeit vs eg because of someone sleeping. — Danny (@CxziDanny) October 6, 2021

With the forfeited loss, Triumph dropped to a 1-2 record in their group stage, putting even more pressure on their second match of the day, a best-of-one on Inferno against the ex-MIBR roster playing as 00Nation. Per HLTV, this forfeit is a massive missed opportunity for Triumph, as they missed out on playing EG on Nuke, a map on which EG haven’t won in six months. xCeed was awake for the match against 00Nation, and even though he only produced six kills, a 33 kill performance from Cxzi helped propel the team to a win and a 2-2 group record.

With no RMR points heading into this event, Triumph will need to finish top five at IEM Fall at the very least just to even have a chance at qualifying for the Stockholm Major. Missing out on the first Major in two years because of this kind of blunder would be a devastating result for the NA CS:GO team.