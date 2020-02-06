CS:GO player Ex6TenZ retires after 15 years of competing

One of the best in-game leaders of all time is stepping down from competitive CS:GO.
Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans cited a lack of motivation and energy as two of the main reasons for his retirement, the 29-year-old Belgium player said earlier today.
“Also I’ve had issues in my private life that I haven’t handled so well and the G2 and GamerLegion projects cost me a lot of energy, without any real return, and my motivation took a big hit,” Ex6TenZ said.
Ex6TenZ said that he’s retiring from competing, but this doesn’t mean that he’s stepping away from the esport entirely. He said that he’s open to coaching offers or a managerial position.
“I still love the game, the teamplay, the tactic, the job well done, the desire to get the best out of my players as a group and as individuals,” Ex6TenZ said. “I want to transmit these values and immerse myself more in the analysis, observation and the management of a group.”
The CS:GO community showed its support for the veteran, with Team Liquid’s rifler Keith “NAF” Markovic citing Ex6TenZ as his inspiration to compete from a young age.
Ex6TenZ now joins the ever-growing list of CS:GO players who have hung up the mouse and keyboard. Three days ago, Titan star and Major winner Edouard “SmithZz” Dubourdeaux retired, while former Na’Vi in-game leader Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko retired in September 2019.