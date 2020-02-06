CS:GO player Ex6TenZ retires after 15 years of competing

One of the best in-game leaders of all time is stepping down from competitive CS:GO.

Kévin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans cited a lack of motivation and energy as two of the main reasons for his retirement, the 29-year-old Belgium player said earlier today.

“Also I’ve had issues in my private life that I haven’t handled so well and the G2 and GamerLegion projects cost me a lot of energy, without any real return, and my motivation took a big hit,” Ex6TenZ said.

Ex6TenZ on Twitter End of my player career – New role to learn ! Read: https://t.co/mtIYCPc6xU

Ex6TenZ said that he’s retiring from competing, but this doesn’t mean that he’s stepping away from the esport entirely. He said that he’s open to coaching offers or a managerial position.

“I still love the game, the teamplay, the tactic, the job well done, the desire to get the best out of my players as a group and as individuals,” Ex6TenZ said. “I want to transmit these values and immerse myself more in the analysis, observation and the management of a group.”

The CS:GO community showed its support for the veteran, with Team Liquid’s rifler Keith “NAF” Markovic citing Ex6TenZ as his inspiration to compete from a young age.

Keith Markovic on Twitter You inspired me to pursue competitive CS back in Source when I was just a little kid, I’d watch your fragmovies over and over and even still to this day, you will always have my forever respect, Ex6TenZ, thank you. 💙🤍❤️ https://t.co/th2RouR3Id

Ex6TenZ now joins the ever-growing list of CS:GO players who have hung up the mouse and keyboard. Three days ago, Titan star and Major winner Edouard “SmithZz” Dubourdeaux retired, while former Na’Vi in-game leader Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko retired in September 2019.