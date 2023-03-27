CS:GO player doesn’t let disability prevent them from securing 1-vs-4 clutch

Dayton, a disabled casual FPS player and streamer, showed that he can turn out heads in CS:GO and win almost nearly impossible clutches despite being unable to use his fingers due to a spinal cord injury.

In the clip below, you can see watch Day for a one-versus-four clutch while playing on the CT side of Nuke and deleting his opponents one by one with great awareness of how to utilize sound cues and good muscle memory to move his crosshair quickly. Day defused the bomb planted on the A bombsite with almost no time left on the clock and nearly killed the fourth player as well.

Day’s bio on Twitch says that their neck broke in January 2017 due to a “tragic” trampoline accident. This left Day paralyzed from the chest down and forced Day to play CS:GO without using their fingers. “I kind of have to roll my hand forward to click the mouse buttons and the other hand has a stylus that wraps around my hand that I press the [keyboard] keys,” Day wrote on CS:GO‘s official subreddit, later adding they also glued some velcro on both sides of the mouse to make the setup work.

Most of the reactions to Day’s clip were positive. One fellow CS:GO player, for example, acknowledged Day is better than them, and another disabled player said the highlight clip sparked the fire for them to reinstall the game.

Disabled streamers usually enjoy success as people understand how difficult it is to play CS:GO or any competitive game. Handi, an arm-less player, had some of their clips go viral back in 2016 and regularly streams several games up to this day, while Brazilian arm-less streamer Firmezinha got famous for playing CS:GO with his feet and can be found streaming a variety of games until this day too.

Day has recently grind from Silver I to Silver III in CS:GO and is streaming on Twitch or Kick every Monday, and just like every one of us, is just getting ready for the worldwide launch of Counter-Strike 2 this summer after the testing phase is over.